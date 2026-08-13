CBC/Radio-Canada set a goal to reach 18 million subscribers by 2020. While ambitious, it knew it could be achieved with a strong strategic focus on website optimization, content personalization, and mobile. Before this corporate objective, CBC.ca websites were operated from a content management system (CMS) designed for simplicity. It was straightforward: create one format per image, deliver web pages in one layout, and keep everything under 700 KB. This made it easy for developers, but the lack of responsive design also meant there was room for improvement. To reach its target goal, the CBC.ca team needed a balanced approach to both speed and quality, and this meant an overhaul of its website design.



The plan: Create highly engaging CBC.ca websites with responsive design chosen to accommodate different screen sizes, all fed by dynamic APIs. Once underway, the WebOps team noticed that while the new pages were dynamic, they saw a decrease in “first meaningful paint” due to heavy calculation happening on the client side to identify the optimal image size for every display. Also, the page weight increased from ~700 KB to 6-8 MB, further exacerbating the problem. Massimo Mollica, Manager of WebOps & Infrastructure at CBC/Radio-Canada, stepped in to help solve the increased image weight problem while ensuring they met their corporate objectives.