China Merchants Securities

While designing its new Internet trading platform, CMSI studied several cloud-based DDoS mitigation solutions. Knowing it needed to find a solution to complement its platform, it began evaluating these solutions against its criteria. In addition to a robust solution, CMSI was interested in partnering with a respected vendor that had a well-considered solution roadmap aligned with modern security threats. It was also important that the vendor could provide professional expertise and advice to support the Group’s business goals.

As Cheung explains, "Akamai is a well-known market leader. Plus, as DDoS attack volumes grow, few solutions can mitigate them. Akamai’s Web Application Protector and Prolexic Routed are two of the few solutions that could address our concerns regarding DDoS attacks. Moreover, while other vendors focus on their technical expertise, only Akamai could supply ideas that assisted with our Group’s business transformation in the global market."