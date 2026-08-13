As early as 2011, Deakin launched a vision and plan to establish itself as Australia’s premier university in driving the digital frontier. In fact, until recently, Deakin’s fastest-growing campus was in the cloud, where more than 15,000 students studied predominantly online.



While every Deakin course has included online options to date, the university was driven to immediately move all classes and resources online when COVID-19 hit. As an organisation with digital in its DNA, Deakin saw the situation as an opportunity to invest further in a digital learning model that would serve it for years to come. At the same time, with a large percentage of international students, Deakin wanted to ensure the best possible experience to minimise potential student attrition.



"We have already invested heavily in our digital capabilities, so we expected this transition to go fairly smoothly. That said, we knew we could do even more to best serve our students, faculty, and other constituents around the world," explains Craig Warren, Deputy Chief Digital Officer at Deakin.



In particular, the university wanted to proactively address the heightened demand for video streaming and large file downloads. As Warren explains, students often opt for the cheapest internet plan or use their mobile phone as a hotspot, so the university needed to take measures to accelerate media and download delivery.