Secure and reliably available websites are vital for Digitec Galaxus for two reasons: to safeguard the current turnover during peak times such as the Christmas season, and, to secure growth and continued corporate development.



At the time of the DDoS attacks on Swiss companies in March 2016, Digitec Galaxus had already deployed entry level features from Akamai Kona Site Defender, installed and maintained by Akamai partner Arturai. By working closely together and drawing on one another's in-depth experience, Arturai and Akamai were able to avert the attacks, which is why Digitec Galaxus decided to expand its partnership with Arturai and Akamai. "We were very satisfied with Arturai's implementation of the security solution and their service as well as the professional support provided by Akamai during the wave of attacks," says Margadant. "Akamai’s cloud delivery platform provides a capacity of more than 60 Tbit/s, which allows it to use huge swathes of bandwidth to defend against attacks. With this scaling, even major attacks are not a concern."