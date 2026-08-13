Drugs.com sees more than 30 million visits every month, and that number has grown as the company has expanded its reach globally and strengthened its presence in its key market, the United States. As CTO, Le Mouton has the critical responsibility of keeping everything up and running around the clock — making sure the content is fast, accessible, and secure.



"If our sites go down, that’s lost revenue we can never regain," Le Mouton says. He speaks from experience. Having worked with Drugs.com for almost 20 years, he has helped the company overcome some significant growing pains. A little over a decade ago, he was the sole systems operations person for the company, which meant he was often up in the middle of the night dealing with traffic spikes coming from around the world.



"Traffic was bumping up against the limits of the origin server, and we couldn’t scale up fast enough. That all came to a head in 2009, when Michael Jackson died tragically," says Le Mouton. "During this time, we saw a 20,900% traffic spike as people searched for information on Propofol. Traffic related to this medication alone rose from 650 to 135,000 page views in a single day, and all that huge traffic spike took us offline for several hours."



That event convinced Drugs.com to look for a content delivery network (CDN) to take the pressure off its origin servers. Though it tried a few different products early on, the company struggled to find the performance and 100% uptime it needed — until it found Akamai.



"We reviewed just about every single CDN that we could get our hands on, and Akamai was the leader," Le Mouton says. "It was one of the fastest solutions we reviewed — and it gave us the scalability, performance, and innovation we needed to continue growing globally."