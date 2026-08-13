Ex Machina started the rollout of its ULL product Livery in the first quarter of 2020, and the product is currently being used by multiple customers globally. Ex Machina is fully compliant with Akamai’s ULL encoder certification. As important as the certification is, the real “wow” factor is when Ex Machina demos its solution. “We show two devices displaying low-latency video and perfectly in sync and then, with the push of a button, we turn it into an interactive experience. Akamai’s drive to evangelize best use cases in ULL innovation gave us the idea to build this; we would not have been able to do this without Akamai,” continues Elfferich.



Akamai’s unique capability to deliver ULL video streams globally — combined with Ex Machina’s ability for video players to maintain a common delay by calculating the latency and adjusting the playback speed — has enabled Ex Machina to deliver synchronized ULL streaming at scale.



Ex Machina performed tests in multiple countries in order to determine the lowest possible glass-to-glass latency. The goal of the test and the related results were to determine how its production setup performs in different countries. The test was done with the Livery web player on Windows 10 desktops with Chrome as the browser. A 1.0 Mbps DASH live stream was used for the test. The results were recorded after the 30 seconds of playtime. When a rebuffering event or stall occurred or when the buffer went below 30%, the test failed and was restarted with a higher latency target.



The first test included an encoder located in the Netherlands ingesting content into an Akamai entry point in Spain. The following glass-to-glass latencies were recorded: Netherlands (0.43 sec), India (0.84 sec), Canada (0.62 sec), Ukraine (0.71 sec), Vietnam (1.20 sec), Sri Lanka (2.08 sec), Singapore (1.04 sec), Nigeria (2.37 sec), Kenya (1.38 sec), Romania (0.81 sec), and Guatemala (0.73 sec). These values are the average glass-to-glass latency values and include 0.06 seconds added by the Ex Machina encoder hardware.



The second test measured the latency and correlated it to an acceptable streaming quality. A 1080p video with a bitrate of 1.5 Mbps and an audio track of 96 kbps was used during the 30-minute test. The ingest location was in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and a total of 80 tests were performed in 13 countries. The tests were performed with iOS, Android, and web players all connected with ethernet, 4G, or Wi-Fi connections and glass-to-glass latency of 1–3 seconds.



The streaming quality was defined as the rebuffering percentage — ratio of the total time of stall to the total session time, and a rebuffer percentage of <1% is considered to be good quality for a low-latency stream.



Test Result: Ten out of the 13 countries had a rebuffering percentage of <1% with a latency value of 2 or 3 seconds. Detailed results are in the table below.