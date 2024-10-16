By collaborating with Akamai, it was possible to achieve continuity of service, especially at critical times during the pandemic. To handle the increase in traffic and peaks related to special events, such as flash sales, Akamai implemented caching mechanisms that could compensate for the site’s difficulties when the number of orders was particularly high. Akamai currently handles 90% of offload requests.

Building incredible digital experiences often involves leveraging serverless edge computing, microservices-based architectures, IaaS environments, client-side functionalities, and APIs. These modern development practices — while designed to produce highly personalized, fast, and always-on user experiences — also inextricably introduce new vulnerabilities and risks. Thus, it becomes critical to implement a security solution to monitor any malicious traffic and protect sensitive user data. Akamai has provided a comprehensive set of effective protection solutions designed to achieve maximum security results. Based on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, the Web Application Protector solution — whose features have now been integrated into App & API Protector — allows applications to be protected from DDoS attacks and to reduce the risk of incurring downtime and data theft issues.

“We’re delighted with our collaboration. Akamai understood the intricacies of our business and supported us throughout our journey to make our operations secure, fast, and reliable for our customers. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome, and we are grateful to have such a partner, especially during the challenges caused by the pandemic,” said Pierfrancesco Alvino, Director at Farmaciauno.it.

“The pandemic has accelerated the digital transition of businesses and strongly influenced the growth of online shopping, even by users who were previously unfamiliar with this type of sales. Small and medium-sized businesses have also had to face this profound change, and in order to meet the new needs of consumers, FarmaciaUno has, in fact, decided to simplify processes, offering a personalized and real-time customer experience, while not sacrificing high security standards. We are proud of this project, which has given us the opportunity to collaborate even with companies that are less familiar with digitalization processes and to support them in keeping up with the profound changes that are affecting our society,” announced Marco Giusti, Sales Manager, Akamai Italy.