Great service from FarmaciaUno
FarmaciaUno is the biggest online pharmacy in Italy, operating since 2014. The company makes it possible for Italian consumers to access the best pharmaceutical brands at the click of a button. We are delighted that this highly innovative brand has decided to work with Akamai to make their operations more seamless and secure.
The pandemic accelerated the growth of online shopping on a great scale, and this is also largely true for the pharmaceutical industry. FarmaciaUno boasts a catalog of more than 90,000 of the best brands in the pharmaceutical sector. The company aims to deliver a great service by providing discounts of up to 75% and to ship any purchases within 24 to 48 hours. Their social channels and live customer care chats enable their customers to reach them at any time and to feel supported during the whole purchasing process. Therefore, it was essential to attain the highest possible standards in terms of security, scalability, and online performance.
Building incredible digital experiences
By collaborating with Akamai, it was possible to achieve continuity of service, especially at critical times during the pandemic. To handle the increase in traffic and peaks related to special events, such as flash sales, Akamai implemented caching mechanisms that could compensate for the site’s difficulties when the number of orders was particularly high. Akamai currently handles 90% of offload requests.
Building incredible digital experiences often involves leveraging serverless edge computing, microservices-based architectures, IaaS environments, client-side functionalities, and APIs. These modern development practices — while designed to produce highly personalized, fast, and always-on user experiences — also inextricably introduce new vulnerabilities and risks. Thus, it becomes critical to implement a security solution to monitor any malicious traffic and protect sensitive user data. Akamai has provided a comprehensive set of effective protection solutions designed to achieve maximum security results. Based on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, the Web Application Protector solution — whose features have now been integrated into App & API Protector — allows applications to be protected from DDoS attacks and to reduce the risk of incurring downtime and data theft issues.
“We’re delighted with our collaboration. Akamai understood the intricacies of our business and supported us throughout our journey to make our operations secure, fast, and reliable for our customers. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome, and we are grateful to have such a partner, especially during the challenges caused by the pandemic,” said Pierfrancesco Alvino, Director at Farmaciauno.it.
“The pandemic has accelerated the digital transition of businesses and strongly influenced the growth of online shopping, even by users who were previously unfamiliar with this type of sales. Small and medium-sized businesses have also had to face this profound change, and in order to meet the new needs of consumers, FarmaciaUno has, in fact, decided to simplify processes, offering a personalized and real-time customer experience, while not sacrificing high security standards. We are proud of this project, which has given us the opportunity to collaborate even with companies that are less familiar with digitalization processes and to support them in keeping up with the profound changes that are affecting our society,” announced Marco Giusti, Sales Manager, Akamai Italy.
About Farmacia Uno
FarmaciaUno was founded in 2014 with the consolidated goal of becoming the online pharmacy of reference in the national territory. Farmacia Uno boast an effective channel both from the point of view of consultancy and in meeting the individual needs of the consumer, with a list of over 90,000 references of the best brands in the pharmaceutical sector.