Diverse security and compliance requirements



The FCC Group prioritizes security in every engagement, ensuring measures are in place to protect client data whenever it begins a new project. With customers around the globe, it pays close attention to meeting evolving regulatory and certification requirements. These include the EU Network and Information Security (NIS) directive, which calls for segmentation and other protections for sensitive, critical information.

Coarse data center segmentation

To accomplish the company’s security and compliance goals, IT security leaders wanted to achieve segmentation granular enough to reduce the impact of breaches and prevent malware spread effectively. However, the organization determined that it could not easily or quickly accomplish this objective with its existing traditional firewall solution.

To address this challenge, the FCC Group began to search for a solution that would enable it to create and manage policies at the server level for its modern data center.



Selecting a solution

The FCC Group evaluated several solutions, but Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’s software-based segmentation approach distinguished itself in several ways. “Visibility and lateral movement detection were important when it came to the evaluation,” commented Edwin Blom, Chief Information Security Officer at FCC Group. “However, the most critical capability was the ability to isolate a single asset, or group of assets, with the click of a button during a security incident.”

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation fulfilled these requirements, and, in addition, the platform was straightforward to use and could easily be extended to the organization’s heterogeneous environment. This was critical since, though the business was primarily on-premises when the project began, cloud and container technology adoption was quickly ramping up and would need to be secured. Additionally, Guardicore would also enable the company to extend security to several legacy systems running critical workloads.



Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’s deployment was efficient, and the organization swiftly began to gain additional context into the network. This allowed the FCC Group to create informed segmentation policies to improve its security and compliance posture goals.



Comprehensive visibility

Before, it was impossible to see and understand the context of traffic inside the organization’s existing VLANs. “Once we implemented Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, we could identify all traffic patterns that were not only unnecessary but also were previously unknown. With Guardicore, we can detect traffic, eliminate it or, if it’s difficult to remove at the source, block it,” explained Blom.

Additionally, the newfound visibility helped the security team better understand potential risks in the network and validate that the organization’s servers, managed by a third party, are appropriately patched and that the latest antivirus version is installed.