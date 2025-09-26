As RDC.AI matured from start-up to scale-up, its security model had to evolve to meet increasing complexity and customer expectations. The company initially leveraged AWS to manage virtual private clouds for each customer environment. However, as the business grew, the need to scale securely while maintaining cost-efficiency and operational simplicity became more challenging, particularly given the demands of running single-tenant environments and navigating advanced security configurations.

At the same time, RDC.AI had outgrown the traditional VPNs that it used to provide its customers and employees with access to internal resources. Maintaining VPN infrastructure added operational overhead and complexity. “It was time to move away from running our own access solution,” Tham said.

“Plus, as we grew, we hit an inflection point. We needed solutions that could scale without the cost curve going vertical,” he continued.