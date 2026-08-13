Akamai Makes the Grade



Interested in both web application protection and enhanced content delivery, GIA was pleased to find Akamai could address both requirements with its Kona Site Defender and Dynamic Site Accelerator Secure solutions. “We were impressed by Akamai’s global presence – other vendors’ networks didn’t come close. We also liked the fact that the Akamai Web Application Firewall could be configured to track data mining and help us identify those consuming our bandwidth for these purposes. No other vendor supported this,” recalls Faris Zuriekat, Global Web Technologies Manager for GIA.



Performing a Cut Above the Rest



Since launching the Akamai solutions, GIA has enhanced both website performance and security. According to Akamai’s web performance tests, the home page is delivered an average of over 330% faster in North America and 130% faster worldwide. Using the third-party Keynote measurement tool, GIA also saw an 89% performance improvement for its Chinese site (http://www.gia.edu/CN).



In addition, Akamai has offloaded 79% of the hits to GIA’s site. At the same time, Akamai has reduced the number of error pages displayed to site visitors when pages are unavailable and put in place automatic site failover to ensure no visitors are served HTTP error pages.



With Akamai’s solutions in place, GIA is also able to support much higher traffic volumes without significantly building out its infrastructure. “As we’ve expanded to deliver our site in four languages, we now support nearly four times the amount of traffic as before, yet we’ve only added one server,” says Zuriekat.



Hardening its Defenses



Working closely with Akamai Professional Services and Security Architects, GIA learned about the behavior of its site visitors and resources they requested and how data miners, crawlers, and attackers operated. These insights enabled GIA to put highly effective Web Application Firewall rules in place within Kona Site Defender. Now GIA can proactively and automatically block malicious requests and gain real-time visibility into threats. Over the course of one month, the Web Application Firewall blocked over 214,000 malicious requests to GIA’s domains from a variety of attack vectors, such as SQLi, RFi, PHPi, and XSS. It even blocked Distributed Denial-of-Service attempts. In addition, Kona Site Defender tracks attempted data-mining requests. “Before, we lacked the ability to gain this insight. Now we can ensure optimal security and prevent data miners from consuming significant bandwidth and hurting the experience of legitimate site visitors,” explains Zuriekat.



Extending the Brand to New Markets



GIA’s mission is to distribute information to any markets where diamonds and jewelry and gems are sold. The organization has developed about 12,000 web pages and assets it wants to share freely with the world. In fact, it spent a year and a half translating these for Asian markets. To ensure ready access and further improve performance in China, GIA is planning to use China CDN from Akamai, which extends the power of the Akamai Intelligent PlatformTM to address the unique content delivery challenges that China presents. In addition, to protect its brand image, GIA must prevent its images from being reused without permission. GIA intends to use Akamai Image Converter to watermark its 32,000 images on the fly. “Akamai provides the range of solutions we need to effectively reach our worldwide markets, address our brand requirements, and meet our nonprofit mission.” concludes Del Signore.