For decades, this pioneering company has played a central role in protecting users from evolving cyberthreats. Today, this worldwide leader in online security continues to build on that legacy by safeguarding devices and data across a complex, ever-evolving digital landscape. But with the emergence of AI-driven attacks, deepfake scams, and increasingly sophisticated bot traffic, the company’s security engineering team needed help to stay one step ahead. By turning to Akamai, it strengthened its security posture, enhanced customer trust, and supported critical business continuity.
Facing a sea change in cybersecurity
According to its Senior Engineering Manager, the company is seeing dramatic changes in the threat landscape. “AI has introduced completely new threats — scams, fake videos, fake voices. Our challenge is to support the business at speed while protecting our users.”
As it’s a company that secures millions of digital lives, its leaders know that the stakes are high. “User trust is everything,” the Senior Engineering Manager emphasized. “A breach today doesn’t just take a service offline, it erodes brand trust. That’s the risk we work every day to mitigate.”
Why Akamai made the short list
The company’s decision to work with Akamai was based on experience and track record. “We needed someone who had done it before,” said the Senior Engineering Manager. “Not a start-up, but an established company we could rely on. Akamai’s reputation for uptime, the scale of its customer base and global network, and the depth of its services checked every box.”
Implementation that delivers results
The global leader’s roll out of Akamai App & API Protector, Akamai Bot Manager, Akamai’s content delivery network, and Akamai TrafficPeak began with clear targets: improving performance, hardening web security, and enabling continuous monitoring. A proof of concept helped define the best deployment strategy. From there, the team prioritized core digital properties before expanding protections across additional services. “Those solutions delivered measurable improvements in performance and security,” said the Senior Engineering Manager.
More recently, the company adopted Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance solution to bolster PCI DSS compliance efforts, an integration that paid off during audits. “When compliance teams saw we had Akamai in place, the process went much more smoothly,” the Senior Engineering Manager recalled.
A dependable, collaborative relationship
Akamai proved itself to be more than a vendor; it became a strategic partner. Behind the scenes, the online security company credits the success of the implementation to strong collaboration with Akamai’s teams. From pre-sales and architecture to engineering and ongoing fine-tuning, the partnership has been hands-on and high impact. “We work very closely with Akamai’s engineering groups to ensure we’re not just secure, but performing at the level our users expect,” said the Senior Engineering Manager.
Even as the company’s requirements evolve, Akamai continues to adapt. Whether building new capabilities or integrating with other partners, the relationship remains responsive and flexible. “We still have work to do, but we know we’re protected where it matters most. That gives us the confidence to scale,” he continued.
Shifting from reactive to proactive security
One of the most significant outcomes of the partnership has been the shift in mindset. “Earlier, we were reactive. Now, we’re proactive,” the Senior Engineering Manager said. “We’re able to anticipate attacks, block them in real time, and maintain seamless user experiences.”
That approach is already paying off. In a recent quarter, Akamai helped the company mitigate five major attacks that resulted in more than five million blocked malicious requests. “Those could have caused real trouble: downtime, disruptions, reputational harm. Instead, they were stopped before they could start,” he continued.
Enabling trust at scale
For this leader in online security, the value of the partnership goes beyond protection — it’s about enabling trust at scale. “Akamai is helping us defend our critical endpoints,” the Senior Engineering Manager explained. “We can see the difference in protection.”
With the threat landscape constantly shifting and user expectations rising, the company’s alliance with Akamai helps it stay ahead of what’s next — ensuring that trust, performance, and peace of mind remain constant for their users worldwide. “Whether it’s midnight or the weekend, Akamai’s team and solutions are there for us and our worldwide business,” the Senior Engineering Manager concluded.