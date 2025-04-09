Housing.com was particularly vulnerable to scraping, bot traffic, and attacks on its API infrastructure. To fight back against malicious traffic, it implemented a WAF and bot mitigation layer with an Akamai competitor. But what was supposed to improve site security ended up hurting performance — and the bottom line.

“We saw a 15%–20% increase in latency across both our web and API traffic,” said Upendra Singh, Associate Director DevOps, Technology Team, Housing.com. “This negatively impacted our Core Web Vitals, driving down SEO rankings, and ultimately reducing organic traffic.”

The performance lag also introduced friction for internal teams. “It slowed our tech teams’ ability to deliver features quickly,” Singh continued.