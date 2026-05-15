Kharitonov wanted to mitigate a growing security threat — malware that hackers hide in web- page scripts to steal shoppers’ personal information, like passwords. “We use a major cloud provider’s analytics tools to understand website traffic,” he explains. “I have a lot of respect for the cloud provider, but if their tool were to be compromised, our website would be vulnerable, and I’d have very little visibility.” Manual investigations of suspected script attacks took too much time. “Even if you’ve already narrowed down the investigation to a specific script or situation, manual investigations can still take a day or two — and it’s still easy to miss threats,” he says.

Sounding the alert when a page behaves suspiciously

Kharitonov found his solution in Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance. “With [Client-Side Protection & Compliance] I can see the behavior of third-party tools and libraries on our website and mitigate vulnerabilities with a click,” he says. “And since [Client-Side Protection & Compliance] works with any CDN, we didn’t need to spend time and money on major changes.”

iCanvas was among the first companies to use Client-Side Protection & Compliance with a CDN other than the Akamai Intelligent Edge, so Kharitonov worked with Akamai to test various use cases. Client-Side Protection & Compliance delivered — detecting and mitigating suspicious behavior in scripts iCanvas had developed, as well as in third-party scripts. “Installing [Client-Side Protection & Compliance] was a breeze,” Kharitonov says. “It was as easy as injecting the JavaScript reference to the tool in our templates — pretty remarkable for a tool that brings so much value.”

Stronger security, same great customer experience, no added IT burden

iCanvas introduced Client-Side Protection & Compliance, a new web application firewall, and a more secure payment processor simultaneously. Kharitonov deems it a winning combination. “I measure [Client-Side Protection & Compliance]’s success by what isn’t happening,” he says. “No more time-consuming manual investigations. No changes to the easy shopping and checkout experience our customers love. And no added IT burden. [Client-Side Protection & Compliance] basically runs itself.” Not having to manage Client-Side Protection & Compliance freed the IT team to move full speed ahead with other initiatives, growing the iCanvas business in 2021.

Summing up the value of Client-Side Protection & Compliance for iCanvas, Kharitonov says, “If everything goes well with a security solution, you don’t hear about it. Business runs as usual, and you stay out of the spotlight.” Put another way, when customers visit iCanvas, the only thing they leave with is artwork to brighten their spaces and spirits.