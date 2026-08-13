Citizens and businesses in industries including energy, insurance, agriculture, government, and transport and logistics rely on up-to-date weather broadcasts from Kachelmann to minimize damage, and in extreme cases, to save lives. Providing a highly valuable and necessary service, Kachelmann must ensure its web portals seamlessly handle traffic surges and successfully fend off attacks.

To that end, the company contracted with a CDN provider to deliver its sites. While the provider satisfied Kachelmann’s needs for a while, the relationship turned problematic. The vendor started implementing nontransparent price jumps and contract renewals. It suggested features that didn’t meet Kachelmann’s needs, and even added features without informing the customer. “When we are spending too much time thinking about and dealing with a vendor, it’s not good,” explains Miriam Kachelmann, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

In addition, Kachelmann was continually dealing with different points of contact, causing frustration as it had to re-explain its IT environment and needs. The core of Kachelmann’s weather portals are charts and maps for every part of the world. Site visitors can select different parameters — such as temperature and precipitation — to generate these images on the fly. As Kachelmann says, “When thousands of people access our site simultaneously, it creates lots of load on our servers to process their requests.”