MCNC is a regional education network that provides connectivity, IT services, and security services for public sector organizations in North Carolina. It has worked with Akamai to provide a DNS-based security service for its customers to help them improve their security posture and to proactively protect them against malware, ransomware, phishing, and DNS data exfiltration attacks. Because many of MCNC’s customers have limited security staff, Akamai’s Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a great solution for them, as it requires no hardware or software to be installed, and can be deployed and delivering protection within 30 minutes.