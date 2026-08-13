MCNC is a regional education network that provides connectivity, IT services, and security services for public sector organizations in North Carolina. It has worked with Akamai to provide a DNS-based security service for its customers to help them improve their security posture and to proactively protect them against malware, ransomware, phishing, and DNS data exfiltration attacks. Because many of MCNC’s customers have limited security staff, Akamai’s Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a great solution for them, as it requires no hardware or software to be installed, and can be deployed and delivering protection within 30 minutes.
About MCNC
MCNC is a nonprofit, client-focused organization that owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN). With over 35 years of innovation, MCNC continues to provide high-performance technology services for education, research, libraries, health care, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. www.mcnc.org
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.