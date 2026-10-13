MCNC is a regional education network that provides connectivity, IT services, and security services for public sector organizations in North Carolina. It has worked with Akamai to provide a DNS-based security service for its customers to help them improve their security posture and to proactively protect them against malware, ransomware, phishing, and DNS data exfiltration attacks. Because many of MCNC’s customers have limited security staff, Akamai’s Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a great solution for them, as it requires no hardware or software to be installed, and can be deployed and delivering protection within 30 minutes.
About MCNC
MCNC is a nonprofit, client-focused organization that owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN). With over 35 years of innovation, MCNC continues to provide high-performance technology services for education, research, libraries, health care, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. www.mcnc.org
Informazioni su Akamai
Akamai è l'azienda di servizi cloud che abilita e protegge un mondo basato sull'AI. La nostra piattaforma cloud estende il cloud computing performante dal core all'edge, consentendo alle organizzazioni di creare e scalare applicazioni basate sull'AI di nuova generazione, fornendo, al contempo, una sicurezza completa e multilivello per proteggere le aziende dalle minacce informatiche in continua evoluzione. Per ulteriori informazioni, visita il sito akamai.com/it o akamai.com/it/blog e segui Akamai Technologies su X e LinkedIn.