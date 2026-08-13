Mega International Commercial Bank

Managing Web Traffic and Providing Valued Information with Analytics



The Akamai Intelligent Platform enabled Mega Bank to speed up website delivery time and provide a high-quality web experience. Akamai’s dynamic mapping system of the platform directs user requests to an optimal Akamai server and uses route optimization to identify the fastest and most reliable route to enhance the web experience for Mega Bank’s domestic and global customers. The same system also helps Mega Bank manage its web traffic.



As over 50% of Mega Bank profit is generated by overseas transactions, it was essential that these overseas customers also have access to a fast and stable online banking experience. After deploying Akamai Web Performance Solutions, the website page load speed for overseas and domestic users became 1.67 times faster. For the bank, as compared with Q4 2015, in Q1 2016 the overall bandwidth consumption was reduced by 50% while the total web traffic increased by 20%. In addition, Mega Bank could examine the system and solve problems with the detailed analytics information provided by Akamai.



Gaining Professional Support for Cybersecurity Threats 24/7



Akamai Cloud Security Solutions are designed to provide comprehensive protection against cyberattacks, helping Mega Bank defend against DDoS attacks against their DNS infrastructure without any interruption to their online portal. One attack took place soon after Mega Bank implemented Akamai Security Solutions in early June 2015. The online banking service endured a DDoS attack twice, for over one hour each time. Akamai completely mitigated the attacks and the online banking services were not affected. Once the attackers realized Mega Bank had a security solution in place that successfully thwarted the attacks, they stopped attacking.



“The Akamai solution minimizes the risk that we’ll be unable to provide our customers stable and secure online access due to criminal attacks. Akamai offers cybersecurity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We don’t need to worry about being the target of an attack any longer,” said Lee.



Trusted Reputation of Akamai’s Comprehensive Solutions



A world-leading CDN service provider, Akamai provided professional counsel and solutions to Mega Bank. It stands out from competitors for its premium, leading-edge service and excellent reputation. With the help of its globally distributed Intelligent Platform, Akamai solutions are designed to enable high-quality website performance, stable content delivery, and tailored solutions based on different situations and requirements for every client.