Running FAST channels isn’t just about uptime — it’s about zero downtime. Channels need to stream 24/7, with no blackouts and no budget blowouts.

After beginning its business on AWS and starting to scale FAST channels globally, OKAST sought a second cloud provider. In addition to scaling, the company required stability in both its infrastructure and business model.

“We’re in a very thin-margin business,” explained OKAST CEO Cedric Monnier. “Cloud scalability is key, but we can’t handle huge cost swings depending on traffic or events. That kind of variability makes our own pricing unpredictable, and our customers hate that.”