Building streaming success at scale
OKAST helps brands launch their own streaming services and FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels. But as the FAST market exploded — and OKAST expanded into new global regions — so did OKAST’s infrastructure needs. Scaling globally on AWS was costly, complex, and unpredictable. By migrating to Akamai's cloud computing services, OKAST gained the flexibility, predictability, and capabilities it needed to grow.
FAST needs to be always-on and cost-efficient
Running FAST channels isn’t just about uptime — it’s about zero downtime. Channels need to stream 24/7, with no blackouts and no budget blowouts.
After beginning its business on AWS and starting to scale FAST channels globally, OKAST sought a second cloud provider. In addition to scaling, the company required stability in both its infrastructure and business model.
“We’re in a very thin-margin business,” explained OKAST CEO Cedric Monnier. “Cloud scalability is key, but we can’t handle huge cost swings depending on traffic or events. That kind of variability makes our own pricing unpredictable, and our customers hate that.”
Convinced by Akamai’s cloud computing capabilities
Encouraged by its partner Bitmovin to consider Akamai, OKAST ran a six-month proof of concept (PoC). “Cloud providers are not created equal, and we needed to validate Akamai’s architecture and ensure that our team could manage it without retraining or hiring,” Monnier said.
The PoC result? A fully working channel and a confident roadmap for scaling.
“Akamai stood out in the PoC,” Monnier said. “We tried other cloud providers, but Akamai delivered the infrastructure, expert support, and pricing structure we needed.”
Immediate results: 67% more channels, lower costs
After completing the PoC, OKAST migrated five FAST channels to Akamai's cloud computing services. The result was transformative. “With the same resources that used to power three channels, we now run five,” Monnier explained.
In addition to realizing immediate cost savings and operational efficiency, OKAST gained powerful leverage when negotiating with new customers. “We have more margin to work with and can enter new markets more competitively,” he continued.
Simplified workflows and strategic advantages
For OKAST, the phased migration from AWS to Akamai is just the beginning. By the end of 2025, the company plans to move many more customers to the new infrastructure by using insights from the current five-channel benchmark.
One major advantage is the simplicity of the Akamai architecture. “It’s a simple workflow: just cloud compute, storage, and CDN,” Monnier said. “And many of our customers already trust Akamai. That makes the transition seamless on their end.”
Replacing services like Amazon CloudFront with Akamai also opens new possibilities. “Having compute and delivery from one vendor streamlines our operation,” Monnier added. “It’s strategic, both from a technology and sales perspective.”
Cloud control without long-term lock-in
For OKAST, Akamai’s pay-as-you-go model was a game changer, providing the company with both financial and operational control. With AWS, it had to commit to three- or five-year contracts. With Akamai, OKAST pays for only what it uses.
“We can start and stop services as needed. That flexibility lets us scale smartly, stay agile in a volatile space, and be more aligned with our customers,” said Monnier.
That’s not all. According to Monnier, that flexibility has relieved a lot of pressure. “We feel more in control of our technical roadmap and in a position to grow strategically,” he continued.
To other businesses that are evaluating cloud options, Monnier offers clear advice: “Just test Akamai’s services. Akamai’s team is solid, setup is quick, and the savings are real. Switching to Akamai helped us scale, cut costs, and grow smarter. For us, the move was essential,” he concluded.
About OKAST
Founded in 2013 by veterans of the industry (ex Canal+, France Télévision, NewsCorp, Ubisoft, Irdeto, Viaccess employees), M.E.I. Group publishes two complementary digital solutions for key media players (TV channel, producer, distributor, pure web player): OKAST and FlameFy. OKAST is a turnkey solution allowing content owners or distributors to simply deploy their own video streaming platform and monetize their catalog. FlameFy service uses the power of big data and artificial intelligence to understand its audience and engage it smartly. The company was incubated at TF1 and Audiens and already counts among its clients American, European, and Chinese major media, agencies, brands, producers of TV, web, cinema, and advertising content.
