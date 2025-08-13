Akamai and Bitmovin: Revolutionizing Live and On-Demand Video Streaming

Streaming, both live and on demand, has become a primary way that people consume content, and the expectations for video quality have never been higher. Meeting these demands requires reliable infrastructure that can deliver at scale.

To meet these needs, Akamai and Bitmovin have partnered to give streaming providers a more efficient way to deliver live and on-demand video. The combination of Akamai Cloud and Akamai’s global content delivery network (CDN) with Bitmovin’s complete video technology suite results in a powerful partnership that simplifies delivery, improves performance, and unlocks new opportunities for monetization and engagement.

This blog post explores how the combined capabilities of Akamai and Bitmovin solve the key challenges that face streaming providers today, from cost control and latency reduction to viewer engagement and workflow flexibility.