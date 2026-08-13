The Pokémon Company’s work style makes implementing a security architecture challenging. Employees frequently access the corporate intranet remotely during business trips, while offsite at events, or while working in its stores. The company also has a large number of business partners who access Pokémon’s internal resources, each with their own unique IT security standards. Additionally, The Pokémon Company has significant intellectual property that requires tight control and granular access rights to ensure security standards are met.

When Seki took charge of internal information systems at Pokémon, he immediately implemented additional safeguards against unauthorized access. He introduced an authentication infrastructure using single sign-on, and conducted a third-party security assessment to identify potential risks and better understand the company’s security needs.

“While no risks were found, it did not mean that we were well prepared for targeted attacks. Going forward, we felt it was important to further prioritize protecting our business against targeted attacks and breaches of sensitive information,” recalls Seki. The process led Seki to conclude that a Zero Trust architecture should be implemented.

“With increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, it was clear that the traditional perimeter-based security method of separating networks into trusted and non-trusted areas was obsolete. We needed to inspect, authenticate, and authorize everything. In other words, we needed to take a Zero Trust approach,” explains Seki.

“However, there are challenges with implementing a Zero Trust security model, too,” he continues. “The biggest concern was an increase in work for our security team. With a limited number of personnel in the Internal Information Systems Department, we had to avoid a situation where new security measures would increase our workload.”