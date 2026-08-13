With EAA, Priceline can now provide remote workers with streamlined access to internal resources. “We no longer need to equip each remote worker with a $2,500 laptop configured with our software. The lightweight Akamai client saves us on bandwidth by enabling us to avoid a full tunnel into our environment, while ensuring more secure access to necessary resources.”



In fact, Priceline is streamlining its Citrix environment and avoiding the need for other resources — such as physical servers and the operational overhead to maintain this environment — while greatly simplifying how it enables access. “I can assign each application to an Active Directory group, and our help desk can grant access to the right resources simply by adding users to the relevant group. Controlling the data instead of the users is far more secure,” Dropkin explains.



According to Dropkin, an unexpected benefit is using the Akamai network as a global load balancer. “We don’t need an additional load balancer service for our DNS names. Akamai will always find an available resource, and I no longer need to update DNS records when one of our resources is out of service,” he continues.



Going forward, Dropkin intends to provide all Priceline personnel with access to needed resources via EAA where appropriate. “We are moving toward a Zero Trust model where we focus on making sure each person can access the right — and necessary — resources in a timely manner. With Akamai EAA, we are making that vision a reality,” Dropkin concludes.