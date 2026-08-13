SBC Medical Group has its origin in Shonan Beauty Clinic, which opened in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2000. The group boasts outstanding name recognition and scale through its aesthetic medicine clinics, which support more than 2 million visitors a year. In recent years, the group has focused on medical treatments that are and are not covered by medical insurance. It is now a comprehensive medical group that provides a variety of medical services, including general internal medicine, surgery, dentistry, and urology. SBC Medical Group operates 109 clinics nationwide, making it one of the largest clinics in Japan.

Continuing its growth with the goal of becoming the number one medical group in the world, SBC Medical Group’s motto is “Ultimate Win-Win-Win.” For example, the clinic aims to “make customers happy, give staff the feeling of pride and satisfaction in their work, and contribute to society in a positive way.”

“The management is now investing in digital strategies. The Information Systems Department is taking the lead in introducing advanced technologies and developing the best IT environment in the aesthetic medicine industry in Japan,” says Hitohiko Sato, Manager of the Information Strategy Office at SBC Medical Group. “We are also promoting initiatives to provide a high quality user experience by utilizing customer data collected through IT. Since we handle a lot of private customer information, we need to take all possible security measures.”