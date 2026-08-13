To protect itself from multiple online threats, Subito explored different options on the market. The company opted for Akamai’s Kona Site Defender, which includes protection from DDoS attacks at the network and application level. Additionally, this solution offers protection against the most sophisticated web application attacks, including SQL injection, Local File Inclusion, PHP Injection, and Cross Site Scripting, among others. Kona Site Defender combines mitigation of DDoS attacks with an extremely scalable and precise Web Application Firewall (WAF), all without compromising the web experience of its users. "Thanks to Akamai security solutions, we don't have to worry about cyber attacks anymore. The solutions are so effective that that we are free to go about our jobs without even thinking about these attacks," Cupidi explains. Each week, the Akamai Intelligent PlatformTM has detected and mitigated more than 5 million suspicious requests directed at www.subito.it, thereby reducing the risk of service interruptions, possible cyber attacks, and data theft.

At the same time, Subito also adopted Akamai's Fast DNS solution, which is built for performance, enabling availability and resilience despite DDoS attacks. The solution offloads DNS resolution from the company’s infrastructure to the Akamai platform, providing a fast and reliable DNS experience, even during major DDoS attacks. With the Akamai solution in place, today Subito records an availability at "five nines": "Because Akamai’s services are architected for DDoS resilience, our security experts can focus on designing new services and functionalities, rather than defending against attacks to keep infrastructure up and running," Cupidi says.