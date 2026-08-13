Delivering new value to customers is Homburger’s area of expertise. As Product Manager and Business Owner for Swisscom’s residential security products, he looks for opportunities to make customers safer online — helping to protect their identities, devices, and data. That includes everything from privacy controls and the ability to block unsolicited calls to antivirus protection and cyber insurance.

“Cyber security threats are a growing concern for everyone, as malware, phishing, and identity theft attempts proliferate,” Homburger says. “At Swisscom, we strive to be a trusted companion for our customers in the digital world.”

Keeping customers safe is the highest priority for Swisscom. That’s why, a few years ago, the telco jumped on the opportunity to offer a new service called Internet Guard — a warning system to help customers avoid dangerous websites. The service is based on Akamai SIA Consumer and SIA ThreatAvert products to flag potentially malicious sites.

“When a customer encounters a site that could be unsafe, we throw up a splash page with a warning — encouraging them to think twice before proceeding,” says Homburger. “We’ve seen only 5% of customers continue through to suspicious sites, which speaks highly to the level of trust customers have for Swisscom — and how valuable the Akamai capabilities are.”

Within the first nine months, Internet Guard detected 18 million potential phishing attempts and 7 million instances of malware. And the warnings worked — 95% of customers abandoned suspicious sites. Those numbers are a powerful testament to how much safer customers are when using Swisscom to surf the web, especially when so many shopping and banking transactions have moved online. Homburger suspects there are fewer infected devices on the Swisscom network as a result, which means everyone is less exposed. Of course, that level of protection is good for the Swisscom brand as well, strengthening its reputation for reliability, trustworthiness, and security. It’s a powerful way to prevent customer churn and boost Net Promoter Scores — counteracting competitors’ attempts to capture market share.