Founded in 2010 as a classroom-based program to make engineering students “industry ready,” TalentSprint had an ambitious vision: evolve into a global edtech leader. Today, as a career accelerator for deep-tech programs, TalentSprint continues to embrace responsible growth. Its programs, led by seasoned industry professionals, are delivered almost entirely online via TalentSprint’s proprietary platform.

From the beginning, the company adopted a cloud-first approach, relying on Akamai for its infrastructure needs. According to TalentSprint’s CTO Jitendra Singh, responsible growth is embedded in the company’s DNA — careful spending on the business side and “frugal engineering” on the tech side. Akamai’s developer-friendly infrastructure perfectly aligned with this ethos, making it easy to deploy and scale while keeping costs in check.