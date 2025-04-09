AI bots not only harvest content to train models, but also serve summaries to users — often without attribution or compensation. “People see a summary served up by AI and don’t click through to our site,” explained Ciro Rizzo, Director of Technology for TMG. “That’s lost traffic, lost engagement, and lost revenue.”

Some outputs even misrepresent The Telegraph’s journalism, risking brand integrity. In addition, scraper traffic consumes costly infrastructure capacity without generating income. “When our content is licensed to partners, we’re compensated,” explained Rizzo. “But when it’s scraped and used without permission. It doesn’t align with our business model or strategy.”

The Telegraph needed to distinguish between “good” and “bad” bots, block unauthorized crawlers, and gather intelligence to pursue licensing agreements with those wanting access. Having worked with Akamai for years, the choice was straightforward. “No other provider can address the range of challenges we face, from ensuring fast content delivery to enabling sophisticated bot management,” Rizzo said.