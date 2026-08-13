Created in 1927, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world’s leading organization dedicated to the movie industry. With members representing all facets of film production, the Academy upholds the highest standards of cinematic artistry while inspiring the creative community in the universal language of storytelling. Its pinnacle award presentation, The Academy Awards®, honors outstanding achievement in acting, directing, and other areas of motion picture production.
The Oscars
Protecting Against Piracy
The Academy’s international membership uses its streaming platform, Academy Screening Room, to watch movies in consideration for the upcoming award season. With such a wide distribution platform, it’s crucial that the Academy maintain security of its owned content. In addition, it’s important to have a firm defense against piracy, an issue that’s been impacting the film industry and other content providers for years.
Forensic Watermarking
Akamai teamed up with Brightcove, NAGRA, and BuyDRM to deliver a forensic watermarking solution for the Academy Screening Room. With this valuable new feature, the Academy can now control piracy across its platform by auditing content, as well as tracking down stolen content and distribution. Anyone with access to the member streaming portal is prohibited from participating in pirate activities, such as screen recording content, recording with other devices, and removing video clips. "It demonstrates how video technologies have evolved to include critical security functionalities that protect against piracy," said Bev Kite, the Academy’s Chief Information Officer, about forensic watermarking. "The Academy can continue to deliver content to our members, while strengthening security measures to maintain confidentiality, and protect artists and intellectual property."
A Powerful Collaboration
The partnership between Akamai and Brightcove was key to the creation of this secure solution for the Academy. Akamai’s storage-based, session-based A/B watermarking edge capability and delivery of the screening content maintained the forensic watermark pattern, forming a unique identity for each user while creating a barrier against piracy. Amit Kasturia, Senior Media Product Manager at Akamai, summed it up this way: "The Academy’s forensic watermarking implementation shows how Brightcove, NAGRA, Akamai, and BuyDRM can form an ecosystem that supports enhanced security across the entire content delivery workflow while maintaining the high quality of experience that viewers expect."
Not Just The Academy, The Entire Industry
Video technology has now advanced to deliver essential security features that provide a true defense against piracy. For the Academy, as well as the worldwide film industry, this represents real progress in halting the theft and misuse of content that constantly threatens the bottom line. And for the individual creators and contributors to the industry, this technology protects their intellectual property and allows them to work with less worry and concern.
From Hollywood productions to internal corporate messaging, the integrity and security of video content is of paramount importance to Brightcove. With support for the most sophisticated, studio-grade content protection, plus advanced security features, Brightcove remains a trusted and reliable solution as it empowers the world’s largest organizations to deliver sensitive video content with security and confidence.
About the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world’s preeminent movie-related organization, composed of 9,000+ accomplished men and women working in cinema. The mission of the Academy is to recognize and uphold excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, inspire imagination, and connect the world through the medium of motion pictures. The Academy builds cooperation among creative leaders for cultural, preservational, educational and technological progress; recognizes outstanding achievements through its Oscar show, the world’s most prestigious entertainment event; encourages cooperation on technical research and improvement of methods and equipment; provides a common forum and meeting ground for various motion picture-related crafts; represents the viewpoint of actual creators of the motion picture; and fosters educational activities for the professional community and the public.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.