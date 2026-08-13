Securing mobility and remote access in a HIPAA-compliant organization is very difficult. The Arc of Ulster-Greene had been using remote desktop solutions from Citrix and Microsoft, and the IT staff faced a number of challenges:



They needed an additional layer of application access security to improve their security posture from a HIPAA-compliance perspective

The workforce was increasingly mobile, and their remote desktop solutions were not keeping up with the organization’s requirements

To meet high availability requirements, The Arc of Ulster-Greene needed to easily fail over to a secondary site, and this was proving extremely complex for the organization

Current and investigated solutions were overly complex, requiring additional infrastructure and personnel

“If you allow people to work from home with their PCs, we actually have to audit their homes for compliance,” said Bart Louwagie, CIO of The Arc of Ulster-Green. “It’s a big issue with HIPAA that is often ignored because people can do their work anywhere, meaning they can expose [personal healthcare] information anywhere. It’s not physically controllable.” The mobility of The Arc of Ulster-Greene’s workforce is also driving a need for increased agility in the IT organization. “If someone needs to move tomorrow, we can’t really respond to them, and we should be able to.” Louwagie added.



Furthermore, high availability must be an integral part of any solution for remote access. The Arc of Ulster-Greene’s workforce is required to log-in remotely when the company goes into disaster-readiness mode, and the IT staff contacted its existing vendor for a potential solution. “Remote access, in case of disaster, was always a complex discussion with DNS fail-back solutions or having to inform users to go to a different location,” added Louwagie. “When we tried to get a proof of concept going with our vendor, they could not get it working in our environment.”