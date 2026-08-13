The Associated Press

Thousands of news outlets around the world rely on AP to tally the votes and call the races.



Gianluca knew he needed to deliver without fail in the face of unpredictable volumes of traffic that were sure to hit the site. This meant he needed to determine in real time whether traffic was legitimate or a threat. As high - profile organizations and websites are increasingly targeted during major events, Gianluca knew AP would be in the unenviable position of facing a steady stream of potentially malicious attacks.



Compounding matters was AP’s introduction of new data-intensive services, like interactive maps, which required it to scale its content delivery and security capabilities.



In his former position as vice president of information technology at News Corp, Gianluca had relied on Akamai to ensure uninterrupted content delivery. He once again turned to this partner.