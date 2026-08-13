In addition to easily onboarding applications, Times Internet uses Enterprise Application Access to improve its security posture. “The solution provides granular, application-level control by closing all inbound ports and providing access to only permitted applications instead of the entire network, which was the case when we used a VPN,” explains Malhotra.



The fact that Enterprise Application Access is clientless and incorporates route optimization enabled Times Internet to reduce help desk calls by nearly 90%. “Not only are we able to keep our IT team lean and efficient, we can easily enable users to work from home securely, without interruption,” he continues.



Though Times Internet had never planned for a situation in which its entire workforce would be working remotely, it has handled the transition seamlessly with Enterprise Application Access. As Malhotra explains, many companies have tried to quickly provision additional hardware like VPN gateways, firewalls, and other solutions to meet this demand. Times Internet did not need to do any capacity planning or deploy new infrastructure. Instead, it easily enabled application access for its remote employees, partners, and vendors, scaling up instantly without impacting the user experience.



“Enterprise Application Access gave us wings to fly in difficult times. We plan to continue this journey and make the solution a single point of access for all our corporate applications,” concludes Malhotra.