Topcon Corporation

Secure Internet Access Enterprise began full operation at the company in June 2018, and they say they are once again noticing its benefits. “The transition from the trial to full operation went almost completely unnoticed. A major benefit of Secure Internet Access Enterprise is how simple it is to manage. And yet it is able to detect even internal threats. Furthermore, there is no hardware to renew or patches to apply like with hardware appliances. Everything is updated automatically on the cloud,” Says Suzuki.



“This has allowed the company to focus on what’s really important: whether there have been any security issues.” Moreover, there is also an aspect of Secure Internet Access Enterprise that Topcon can point to precisely because the company is expanding globally. Only one management console is needed to expand services throughout the world. When pursuing mergers and acquisitions to expand a business, keeping the organization’s security governance uniform becomes a challenge. However, Topcon is confident that, with Secure Internet Access Enterprise, it is possible to develop the same level of security and improve governance throughout the world. In fact, they say that they plan to use Secure Internet Access Enterprise for just such a project.