The program launched with just three sites, with only defense.gov protected by Akamai at the start. However, due to such tremendous interest from the hacker community – more than 1,400 hackers registered – CDOA needed to widen the scope. DMA suggested adding two more sites to show diversity while enabling even less skilled hackers to find vulnerabilities on outdated and poorly configured web domains.

Two of the five total sites – defense.gov and dodlive.mil – were well hardened due to the fact that DMA had previously engaged Akamai to shore up protection with Akamai’s always-on Web Application Firewall (WAF), Site Shield, and Client Reputation services. When a third site buckled under the traffic surge in less than a day, DMA offered umbrella protection via Akamai’s WAF. The WAF solution is designed to deny application-layer and volumetric attacks 24x7, including distributed denial of service (DDoS), SQL injections, and cross-site scripting. Once it was in place, the site withstood the onslaught of attack and testing traffic to become available again for its end users.