Launched in 2014, Vidio is now one of the largest video streaming platforms in Indonesia, with more than 60 million monthly active users attracted by free-to-air and subscription channels that broadcast live streaming, films, TV shows, and a selection of the top sporting events in the world.

The platform has seen more than 150% growth and the Vidio app has been downloaded more than five million times. During the Tokyo Olympics the app reached the number one spot on Apple’s App Store in Indonesia across all categories.

This growth in app and mobile viewing highlights an important challenge for Vidio. Its viewers expect an outstanding streaming experience on any device, from a smartphone to a 4K smart TV. This means crystal clear resolution and no buffering whether they’re watching via Wi-Fi or a Telco service when they’re on the move.

Adding even more complexity, Vidio’s streaming infrastructure must be capable of handling massive spikes in demand around popular shows and live sporting events. During the Tokyo Olympics, the platform peaked at more than 400,000 concurrent users. But even this number was surpassed when Indonesia reached the finals of the 2020 Southeast Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup championship that took place from December 2021 through January 2022. Demand at the height of the tournament topped 3.5 terabits (serving 1.77 million concurrent watchers) and with further optimization served 2.067 million concurrent fans (at 3.02 terabits per second).

Tommy Sullivan, CTO at Vidio, says, “We have millions of items of professionally produced content. Delivering them quickly, efficiently, and reliably is our biggest challenge. Consumers aren’t interested in the reasons why their service is less than perfect. They just expect an immersive and uninterrupted video streaming experience every time, especially during big sports events where the national team is competing, such as the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2021–22.”

In a highly competitive marketplace, where some of the biggest names in media are entering Indonesia, Vidio turned to Akamai to ensure the best possible video quality. By improving the audience experience, they also hope to reduce churn, increase repeat viewers, and ultimately achieve higher revenues based on subscriptions and advertising.