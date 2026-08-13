To deliver on Vizury’s promise and vision, the team chose Akamai’s Web Performance Solution, built on the Akamai Intelligent Platform. This is the world’s largest and most advanced cloud-based platform, which helps Vizury deliver ad content to end-users across the world. The platform is backed by 100% availability SLA which helps Vizury ensure consistency when it comes to user experience.

Alicherry explains, “Vizury delivers ads to users in more than 40 countries. We were looking for a high-performance platform that we could rely on. Akamai’s distributed platform helped us with 95% content offload, and reduces latency while delivering the content to users. Akamai’s scale and reliability were extremely important for us to deliver on the promise of performance marketing.” He further adds, “Without having to invest on additional infrastructure, we have been able to support the increase in web traffic which would not have been possible without Akamai.”