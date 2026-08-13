A multinational investment and financial services company, providing services to customers across more than 50 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia, needed to improve its compliance posture. Facing cybersecurity regulations from authorities in Singapore, the U.K, the U.S., and Europe, the organization’s main goal was to achieve workload segmentation and separation of the environments in its data center.
The customer: A large European bank
The challenge: Meeting security and compliance requirements with segmentation
The increased focus from regulators on tightening data center security and ensuring financial services market stability resulted in new regulations that required the bank to meet technical requirements through segmentation.
Internal auditors had also alerted the organization to the security risks posed by flat networks, which will amplify the impact of a security breach. A major concern was an internal threat scenario where human error or unauthorized activity would lead to an information leak or production error, potentially destabilizing the bank’s entire environment.
To address these challenges, the bank began implementing internal data center network segmentation.
Selecting a solution: A struggle with legacy firewall complexity
The initial segmentation effort was done with traditional tools such as firewall rules and VLANs. This project was taking significant time, requiring multiple stakeholders and teams’ attention, causing production downtimes and policy ambiguities. As a result, the bank was paying significant fines for non-compliance, in addition to high implementation costs.
With the cost of traditional approaches being unviable, the bank’s IT team started to look into alternative and more cost-effective segmentation solutions to meet the compliance requirements. In addition to the on-premises segmentation, the bank was also looking for a cloud and container-ready solution.
When the evaluation team came across the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, they were intrigued by the level of visibility and policy flexibility it demonstrated during the proof of concept. Additionally, the DevOps integration and automation impressed them. These capabilities simplified policy creation and enforcement in a unified manner across many infrastructures. But most importantly, the Akamai team showed full commitment to success throughout the POC and after. This true partnership attitude distinguished Akamai's value even further.
After a thorough evaluation process that included multiple vendors, the decision-makers in the bank’s infrastructure and IT security teams came to a consensus: Akamai's technology offered the simplest, most straightforward path to microsegmentation. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation also aligned with the bank’s future strategy. It would give the organization both granular visibility into the east-west traffic and the ability to enforce segmentation policies in its new multicloud and container environments.
The Akamai Guardicore Segmentation security platform: Simplifying and accelerating segmentation
The bank deployed Akamai Guardicore Segmentation across regions and IT infrastructure types, including container technology. Because there was no need for application changes, it caused no downtime in the production environment.
It also allowed the bank to quickly achieve centralized visibility into data center workloads and isolate the production, test, and development environments. Using Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, the customer was also able to restrict access to servers from printers, other IoT devices, and unauthorized users.
In less than three months, the project was completed. It went 10 times faster than initially estimated with traditional segmentation methods. By quickly mapping out the environment and creating policies based on the collected information, the bank improved its security posture and addressed the compliance requirements for more than 10,000 noncompliant assets. The speedy deployment resulted in risk reduction, significant cost and resource savings.
Akamai's professional services team helped the bank to completely transform their segmentation processes. Today the asset labeling and segmentation policies are fully automated, embedded in the application development and deployment processes.
The label creation, change management, security incident, and service requests are fully integrated into the ServiceNow workflows.
The customer was extremely satisfied with the results from the platform and the value it delivered, along with Akamai's partnership attitude and their skilled and dedicated technical services teams.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.