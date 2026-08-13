The initial segmentation effort was done with traditional tools such as firewall rules and VLANs. This project was taking significant time, requiring multiple stakeholders and teams’ attention, causing production downtimes and policy ambiguities. As a result, the bank was paying significant fines for non-compliance, in addition to high implementation costs.



With the cost of traditional approaches being unviable, the bank’s IT team started to look into alternative and more cost-effective segmentation solutions to meet the compliance requirements. In addition to the on-premises segmentation, the bank was also looking for a cloud and container-ready solution.



When the evaluation team came across the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, they were intrigued by the level of visibility and policy flexibility it demonstrated during the proof of concept. Additionally, the DevOps integration and automation impressed them. These capabilities simplified policy creation and enforcement in a unified manner across many infrastructures. But most importantly, the Akamai team showed full commitment to success throughout the POC and after. This true partnership attitude distinguished Akamai's value even further.



After a thorough evaluation process that included multiple vendors, the decision-makers in the bank’s infrastructure and IT security teams came to a consensus: Akamai's technology offered the simplest, most straightforward path to microsegmentation. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation also aligned with the bank’s future strategy. It would give the organization both granular visibility into the east-west traffic and the ability to enforce segmentation policies in its new multicloud and container environments.