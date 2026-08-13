Netskope is a global cybersecurity leader that is redefining cloud, data, and network security. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, facilitate technology shifts, and help them comply with regulatory mandates.
Among the many mission-critical technology areas they protect, Netskope is responsible for securing tens of thousands of APIs globally — a feat the company realized required a new approach beyond traditional application security. After discovering gaps in one of their customer’s API security posture, Netskope turned to Noname Security (now an Akamai company) for the next-generation tools needed to protect their customers from malicious API attacks.