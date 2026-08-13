Netskope decided to use the Noname API Security Platform (now part of Akamai API Security) to protect their APIs in both preproduction and during production. To secure APIs in production, they used the Discovery module in Akamai API Security to get an accurate inventory of their customers’ internal, external, and third-party APIs, as well as to classify any sensitive data that traversed those APIs. Once they had an accurate inventory, they then used the Runtime Protection module to detect anomalies and block API attacks in real time.

From a preproduction perspective, Netskope used Akamai’s API security testing solution that helps organizations test APIs for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before they are deployed. The solution can automatically run more than 100 dynamic tests that simulate malicious traffic, which not only helps an organization's developers secure their code but also ensures the safety of the API product they’re about to release for customers.

During the evaluation phase, the developers immediately saw features that would make their lives easier. They saw that Akamai could assist when the developer doesn’t have an API spec because of how old it is — now they’re able to quickly build one. They don’t have to go look at the code to understand the API because the spec is being created automatically for them. The same experience is true for the logs and transactions. The developers can conduct queries in different systems and look at log lines.

Not surprisingly, the platform was also a major win for the security team. The team not only started to detect traditional attacks but also uncovered more sophisticated threats.