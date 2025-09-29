Isolate Your Database: VPC for Managed Databases Is Available Now

Since we initially launched Akamai Managed Databases in 2024, some of our largest customers have used these managed databases to accelerate application development while reducing operational overhead.

Now, our Managed Database offering is even better with virtual private cloud (VPC) capabilities — available in open beta today — that allow customers to place their database instances behind a private network for enhanced security and performance.

A VPC is an isolated network that enables cloud resources to communicate with one another privately, and selectively gate access to the public internet or other private networks. VPCs are critical for shielding database resources from unauthorized traffic and minimizing the database's attack surface area for potential security threats.