Isolate Your Database: VPC for Managed Databases Is Available Now

Prasoon Pushkar

Sep 29, 2025

Since we initially launched Akamai Managed Databases in 2024, some of our largest customers have used these managed databases to accelerate application development while reducing operational overhead. 

Now, our Managed Database offering is even better with virtual private cloud (VPC) capabilities — available in open beta today — that allow customers to place their database instances behind a private network for enhanced security and performance.

A VPC is an isolated network that enables cloud resources to communicate with one another privately, and selectively gate access to the public internet or other private networks. VPCs are critical for shielding database resources from unauthorized traffic and minimizing the database's attack surface area for potential security threats.

Why VPC is essential for databases

Modern enterprises face a critical challenge: Database workloads distributed across multiple managed instances need secure communication without public internet exposure. VPC addresses this challenge by creating a logically isolated network environment that makes security the foundation of your database architecture.

Key benefits of VPC for Managed Databases

  • Network isolation: Database resources operate within completely isolated network boundaries.

  • Private IP communication: All database traffic uses private addresses, eliminating external exposure.

  • Cost optimization: Enterprise customers that move large datasets can achieve significant savings by keeping traffic within the private network and reducing data transfer charges for communication between database instances. 

  • Better performance: Direct private network paths eliminate internet routing overhead.

Key points to consider while using VPC for Managed Database

  • IPv4 support: Full IPv4 networking (IPv6 support coming soon)

  • Custom network configuration: Define IP ranges and subnets

  • Access control list: Granular firewall rules for database access

  • Multisubnet architecture: Separate network segments for different database tiers

Note: Cross-region VPC support is not currently available, and VPC for Managed Databases is only currently available in the new core compute regions.

Getting started

VPC integrates with the existing Akamai database services. Users can migrate existing databases into VPC environments or deploy new databases directly within private networks.

Database security now extends beyond access control to include network-level isolation. It provides the secure foundation necessary to protect valuable data assets while enabling the agility that modern businesses demand.

Set up your own isolated virtual private cloud, and create new databases or bring in existing ones. (A database needs to be in the same region where the VPC is created.) Follow our step-by-step guide.

Get started
