Improving the Gamer Experience with Low-Latency Microservices

With expectations for real-time game response at an all-time high, developers need to leverage every opportunity to improve the player experience. One area seeing increased attention is the use of low-latency distributed architectures for enhancing multiple aspects of game play. Such services include player matching, leaderboards, live chat, live video, and more.

Although these services are promising, one of the impediments to their success is the fact that the required compute resources are often not optimally located geographically to deliver a true low-latency experience.