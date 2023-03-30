X
Improving the Gamer Experience with Low-Latency Microservices

March 30, 2023

Our massively distributed cloud platform is well-positioned to deliver low-latency microservices that are essential to a seamless gaming experience.

With expectations for real-time game response at an all-time high, developers need to leverage every opportunity to improve the player experience. One area seeing increased attention is the use of low-latency distributed architectures for enhancing multiple aspects of game play. Such services include player matching, leaderboards, live chat, live video, and more. 

Although these services are promising, one of the impediments to their success is the fact that the required compute resources are often not optimally located geographically to deliver a true low-latency experience.  

Providing a seamless gaming experience

Our cloud computing services, which run on Akamai Cloud, provide developers with a platform and services to improve the gaming experience. Our massively distributed cloud platform is well-positioned to deliver low-latency microservices that are essential to a seamless gaming experience.

And because our cloud computing services leverage open source tools, developers can build, deliver, and manage microservices quickly and efficiently. With open source tools, there is no need to learn proprietary skills, and developers can quickly and easily increase capacity as necessary, ensuring that gamers have access to the resources they need to enjoy a real-time, responsive gaming experience.

Eliminating the pricing uncertainty

But what about the costs of creating, deploying, and managing multiple, distributed services?  Unfortunately, game developers have become accustomed to a high level of uncertainty about pricing from their cloud providers. This can be especially problematic for smaller game developers who may not have the resources to manage unpredictable costs and bill spikes. 

With transparent pricing and lower egress fees, Akamai’s cloud computing services can offer significant financial relief from spikes in usage, along with more predictable, manageable costs overall. Also, with the easy-to-use, developer-friendly tools and award-winning support that come with Akamai, you could likely see meaningful cost benefits from hiring and training development staff as well.  

Securing the player experience

Security is also a top priority for game developers, as hackers and other threat actors can compromise the integrity of the gaming experience through microservices. Our cloud computing services run on Akamai Cloud, which offers comprehensive security solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, account takeovers, malware, and other security threats. 

In fact, Akamai was named as a Leader in the Gartner® 2022 Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report.

Providing the tools for innovative gaming experiences

Game developers need to innovate to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market that includes console, PCs, mobile devices, virtual reality, and more — and this innovation certainly includes delivery of low-latency microservices such as player matching, leaderboards, and live chat and video. 

Akamai's cloud computing services provide developers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to deliver an engaging, high-availability, and low-latency gaming experience. Combined with pricing transparency, lower egress fees, and comprehensive security solutions, it’s an ideal approach for game developers of all sizes. 

Find out more

Read about the debut of Akamai Cloud, and learn more about Akamai’s cloud computing services running on Akamai Cloud.

