Akamai Blog | What’s New for Developers: February 2022

➡️ View the full playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxFLR51wNL4&list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B



➡️ Follow Austin and join the live streams on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/heyaustingil

Extended episodes of the Developer’s Edge — now via podcast

If you prefer podcasts to videos, you can now listen to extended episodes of our popular video interview series, the Developer’s Edge. We’re on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Choose your favorite platform below.

➡️ Listen to the podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6vPFqkzyeG7gVFwNbIE1Ru

➡️ Listen to it on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-developers-edge/id1608078354

➡️ Listen to the series on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy83ZWVlNTQwYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw

New version of Akamai’s unified log streamer tool

Developer Champion Mike Schiessl recently released a new version of his Akamai unified log streamer (ULS) tool, designed to simplify SIEM integrations for Akamai’s Remote Work Security solutions.

➡️ Visit the ULS GitHub page to learn more: https://github.com/akamai/uls

Josh Johnson weighs in on gaps in edge computing strategies



Developer Champion Josh Johnson’s expertise was highlighted in an article about gaps in edge computing strategy from The Enterprisers Project, a site dedicated to addressing CIOs’ and IT leaders’ challenges.

“One of the biggest gaps in an edge strategy is a failure to involve all the necessary stakeholders. Migrating workloads to the edge is not a ‘lift-and-shift’ exercise, but a project that involves changes across a number of teams”. — Josh Johnson

➡️ Read the full article: https://enterprisersproject.com/article/2022/2/edge-computing-strategy-5-potential-gaps-watch

Austin Gil at JSWORLD

Austin Gil gave a talk at the JSWORLD Conference on how he is improving developer and user experience by combining the benefits of CSS-in-JS and atomic CSS.

You can watch the recording below.