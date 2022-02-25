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Blog

Akamai Blog | What’s New for Developers: February 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

February 25, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

A lot has happened since we published our January recap blog. Akamai launched a new documentation site on readme.io, we started a new season of Terraform Tapas, and we saw many amazing contributions from our Developer Champions.

What we’re highlighting in this issue

Developer releases: tools and resources

 

New documentation site launch

Akamai officially launched a new documentation site! The new technical documentation, TechDocs, provides modern, interactive, and intuitive features specifically designed for developers.

 

➡️  Learn more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/welcome-to-akamai-techdocs

Developer champion program badges

The Akamai Developer Champions are doing a tremendous job at ensuring that you have all the tools that you need to succeed when working with Akamai. To share their contributions with you, we launched a brand-new Developer Champion Program page and badge program.

 

The program page allows you to get to know the Champions better by highlighting their areas of expertise and recent contributions. We’ve also created a list for anyone who’d like to connect on Twitter.

➡️  View the page: https://www.akamai.com/developer/developer-champion-program

➡️  Connect with Developer Champions on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/lists/1491115025871912960

Latest articles and videos

 

Get started with the Akamai Terraform Provider

In this blog, Developer Advocate Mike Elissen guides you through creating your very first Akamai configuration with the Akamai Terraform Provider.

➡️  Read and share the article: https://blog.securitylevelup.eu/getting-started-with-the-akamai-terraform-provider

Terraform Tapas: season 2

Terraform Tapas is back! In the first video of season 2, Mike Elissen explains the Terraform Destroy option, a quick way to destroy remote objects in a Terraform configuration.

 

Terraform Tapas: season 2

➡️  View the full playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyiKSqsTg9E&list=PLDlttLRccCk7a-JNb-xFH6dz4WqG53JQa

Austin Gil’s web dev office hours

Developer Advocate Austin Gil has been busy streaming every day at 3 PM ET on Twitch. He walks through new concepts each day. If you have been hooked on the popular word game Wordle, like so many of us, you can watch last week’s recap on creating an accessible Wordle clone.

 

web dev office hours

➡️  View the full playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxFLR51wNL4&list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B

➡️  Follow Austin and join the live streams on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/heyaustingil

Extended episodes of the Developer’s Edge — now via podcast

If you prefer podcasts to videos, you can now listen to extended episodes of our popular video interview series, the Developer’s Edge. We’re on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Choose your favorite platform below.

➡️  Listen to the podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6vPFqkzyeG7gVFwNbIE1Ru

➡️  Listen to it on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-developers-edge/id1608078354

➡️  Listen to the series on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy83ZWVlNTQwYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw

New version of Akamai’s unified log streamer tool

Developer Champion Mike Schiessl recently released a new version of his Akamai unified log streamer (ULS) tool, designed to simplify SIEM integrations for Akamai’s Remote Work Security solutions.

➡️  Visit the ULS GitHub page to learn more: https://github.com/akamai/uls

Josh Johnson weighs in on gaps in edge computing strategies 

Developer Champion Josh Johnson’s expertise was highlighted in an article about gaps in edge computing strategy from The Enterprisers Project, a site dedicated to addressing CIOs’ and IT leaders’ challenges.

“One of the biggest gaps in an edge strategy is a failure to involve all the necessary stakeholders. Migrating workloads to the edge is not a ‘lift-and-shift’ exercise, but a project that involves changes across a number of teams”. — Josh Johnson

➡️  Read the full article: https://enterprisersproject.com/article/2022/2/edge-computing-strategy-5-potential-gaps-watch

Austin Gil at JSWORLD

Austin Gil gave a talk at the JSWORLD Conference on how he is improving developer and user experience by combining the benefits of CSS-in-JS and atomic CSS.

You can watch the recording below.

 

Austin Gil at JSWORLD

➡️  Watch Austin's recording at the JSWORLD Conference

Using mPulse to analyze Internet Explorer usage in 2021

Internet Explorer (IE) will be officially retired in June this year. Paul Calvano took a look at data from Akamai mPulse and found that there’s been a steady decline in IE usage since the announcement last year. In his latest blog, he discusses the potential implications of this for the web. 

➡️  Read his post: https://paulcalvano.com/2022-01-31-internet-explorer-decline-in-2021/

And that’s a wrap!

That’s it for February’s recap. Have you created any code you’d like to share? Or have you come across a helpful resource from another developer that you don’t want others to miss? 

Contact us at devrel@akamai.com.

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

February 25, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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