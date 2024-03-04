6 Ways Akamai Innovates to Strengthen Their Leadership in Application Security

The innovation continues

Akamai’s commitment to innovation extends beyond these enhancements, promising a future in which security operations are not just simplified but also imbued with the intelligence to preemptively counteract evolving threats.

With Akamai, customers are not just adopting a solution — they are embracing a partnership that offers proactive and intelligent defense mechanisms for today and beyond.

Jérôme Etienne of Groupe Rocher says, "We love working with Akamai. They consistently deliver great reliability and performance through their solutions….The team is an extension of our own, acting in a highly professional manner and always available if we need any help. They have enabled us to delight our customers with safe and efficient shopping experiences."

Providing unparalleled protection in an unpredictable digital landscape

As we move forward in an era when digital threats are omnipresent and ever-evolving, Akamai’s devotion to innovation means that our customers are several steps ahead in the cybersecurity game. With these six pivotal enhancements, Akamai continues to reinforce its position as a leader in application security solutions, providing unparalleled protection in an unpredictable digital landscape.

These enhancements and the vast protections for applications and APIs are reinforced by our customer support and optional tiers of professional services. SOCC Advanced Support Service (available soon!) will provide an enhanced high-touch and a personalized customer experience, immediate expert availability, and a quicker escalation path to SOCC management.

Discover these new features for yourself

At Akamai, we believe in proactive security that not only addresses today's challenges but also prepares for the future. Explore these new capabilities and strengthen your security environment with Akamai App & API Protector. Get started — and try out Simple Start Onboarding – with a free trial.