Groupe Rocher Chooses Akamai to Deliver First-Class Experiences to Their Customers

Groupe Rocher customers expect to be able to buy the most innovative cosmetics products from their stores or online easily and efficiently. Even during the busiest times, such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the company’s website is expected to deliver a safe and seamless shopping experience.

Akamai provides Groupe Rocher with the infrastructure to do just that. Akamai App & API Protector combines a web application firewall, API security, and Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection in a single solution. It quickly identifies vulnerabilities and mitigates threats across the company’s web and API estates.

Jérôme Etienne, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Groupe Rocher, spoke further about the collaboration with Akamai: “We love working with Akamai. They consistently deliver great reliability and performance through their solutions, which are also fully compliant with the latest security regulations. The team is pretty much an extension of our own, acting in a highly professional manner and always available if we need any help. They have enabled us to delight our customers with safe and efficient shopping experiences. The business value we derive through the collaboration is fantastic, and we look forward to our future work together, which will enable us to continue to reconnect people to nature.”