Groupe Rocher Chooses Akamai to Deliver First-Class Experiences to Their Customers

Groupe Rocher is a family business founded in Brittany in 1959. Convinced by the personal experience of its founder, Yves Rocher, that nature has a positive impact on people’s well-being and, therefore, on their desire to act for the planet, the Groupe Rocher’s stated purpose is to “reconnect people to nature.” As such, they were the first international group to become a “mission-driven company” (Entreprise à Mission) under French law. We’re delighted that such an innovative company, with values that are so closely aligned to our own, has chosen Akamai to deliver a seamless experience for their customers.
Bots beware
For an organization that prides itself on its innovative products, it is essential to maintain customer loyalty. Bots can harm the shopping experience and create frustration in customers who have missed out on the latest product release because the bots have beaten them to it.
This is where Akamai comes in. Akamai Bot Manager Premier excels at distinguishing real traffic from bot traffic, helping to outsmart even the most sophisticated bots. We gain intelligence from the cleanest data based on 11.5 billion bot requests and 280 million bot logins daily. All this helps Groupe Rocher to protect their entire attack surface and their most famous brands, including Yves Rocher, Arbonne, and Dr. Pierre Ricaud.
Safe and seamless shopping experiences
Groupe Rocher customers expect to be able to buy the most innovative cosmetics products from their stores or online easily and efficiently. Even during the busiest times, such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the company’s website is expected to deliver a safe and seamless shopping experience.
Akamai provides Groupe Rocher with the infrastructure to do just that. Akamai App & API Protector combines a web application firewall, API security, and Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection in a single solution. It quickly identifies vulnerabilities and mitigates threats across the company’s web and API estates.
Jérôme Etienne, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Groupe Rocher, spoke further about the collaboration with Akamai: “We love working with Akamai. They consistently deliver great reliability and performance through their solutions, which are also fully compliant with the latest security regulations. The team is pretty much an extension of our own, acting in a highly professional manner and always available if we need any help. They have enabled us to delight our customers with safe and efficient shopping experiences. The business value we derive through the collaboration is fantastic, and we look forward to our future work together, which will enable us to continue to reconnect people to nature.”
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.