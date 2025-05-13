A DDoS Attack Just Breached Your Defenses — Now What?

As with the rest of the security landscape, denial-of-service (DoS) attacks undergo cycles of innovation to continue the mayhem.

Late in 2024, Akamai observed unprecedented campaigns including several types of DDoS attacks targeting businesses and government institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. The attacks were highly sophisticated and ran for several months, across multiple countries in the region, causing CISOs, CIOs, and network security teams to have several sleepless nights.

The cybercriminals attacked multiple businesses simultaneously, effectively showcasing the amount of resources available to them for orchestrating sophisticated attacks at scale (Figure).