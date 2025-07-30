Publishers: How to Block AI Bots and Reclaim Control of Your Content

The AI revolution is rewriting the rules of the digital landscape, and publishers are on the front lines. AI bots are crawling the web at an unprecedented scale and siphoning off content to fuel their training data, while AI-powered search results are bypassing publisher sites altogether.

In fact, AI search engines (like OpenAI and Perplexity) send a staggering 96% less referral traffic to news sites than traditional Google search. This isn't just a disruption — it's a hostile takeover of publisher content.

At Akamai, we're witnessing the sheer scale of this issue firsthand. We are seeing more than 150 billion bot requests daily across our platform, with AI bot requests skyrocketing by 300% in just the first half of 2025.