DDoS Attack Trends in 2024 Signify That Sophistication Overshadows Size

It’s 2025. Everyone’s talking about artificial general intelligence and post-quantum computing, and other next-generation technologies that promise to fundamentally change the way our digital systems operate. So, what about good old distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattacks?

It is undeniable that DDoS attacks have only grown into a more potent form of cyber nuisance, and DDoS threats continue to be a persistent cybersecurity challenge for businesses, governments, and public infrastructure.

What is the best way to understand the scale and the impact of such attacks? The old technique of measuring DDoS attacks in terms of size — gigabits per second (Gbps), terabits per second (Tbps) or million packets per second (Mpps) — is often not relevant or sufficient today.