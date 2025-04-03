What Is the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)?

The SDLC can adapt to several predominant software development models, each of which aligns with a different software development methodology. The “waterfall” methodology is the oldest and simplest. In this approach, the stages of the SDLC flow in sequence, with one starting after the last one has finished. Planning begins and ends, kicking off requirements gathering, which starts and finishes, triggering development, and so forth.

In contrast, an SDLC based on the agile software development methodology comprises a series of ongoing release cycles. Each cycle produces a small, incremental change over the earlier release. It’s iterative and cyclical, with the SDLC repeating and going back on itself in loops. This approach enables stakeholders to identify issues in a project and resolve them before they mature into more serious problems.

The “lean” software development methodology creates an SDLC that mimics lean manufacturing principles, which encourages an efficient flow in work processes and continuous improvement. An “iterative” SDLC emphasizes quick development and continual improvement through feedback and multiple successive versions, where each cycle of development results in the deployment of an incomplete version of the app. The first iteration delivers a small subset of the requirements. Each iteration after that adds more requirements. By the final iteration, the app will embody all its requirements.

A “spiral model” SDLC offers a development process driven by a project’s distinctive risk patterns. Stakeholders evaluate the project and determine which elements of the other process models need to be incorporated. The v-shaped model, also known as the validation model, ensures that each development phase is closely linked to a corresponding testing phase, thereby identifying errors early. Each verification phase links to a validation phase, resulting in a v-shaped plot to describe the workflow. In contrast, The ”big bang” model is a high-risk approach that emphasizes rapid development with minimal planning, suitable for small projects.

The SDLC never stops evolving. As new modes of software development emerge, they will have an impact on the SDLC. The underlying goals will never change, however. The SDLC is always about producing the best-quality software in a reliable, fast, and efficient process.