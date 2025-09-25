What 400 Executives Reveal About the Future of AI Adoption

Against the backdrop of global artificial intelligence (AI) spending that is projected to reach US$644 billion in 2025 — which would be a 76.4% increase from 2024 according to Gartner — it’s clear that organizations view AI as existentially necessary. But what specifically are enterprises thinking about when they invest in AI?

We decided to partner with Forrester to find out. We conducted a double-blind study of 400 senior decision-makers responsible for AI and enterprise cloud strategy. Respondents included directors, vice presidents, and C-level executives from the technology, financial services, media, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries.

The goal of this research was to uncover how enterprises are approaching AI workflows and AI tools in the near and long terms, particularly for customer-facing applications for which expectations are the highest. The State Of Enterprise AI: Gaining Experience And Managing Risks (a Forrester OSNAP report) revealed that AI is now a strategic imperative across industries and geographies.

To understand why these results matter, let’s unpack what’s driving them, why adoption looks the way it does, and what organizations and development teams can do next to stay ahead.