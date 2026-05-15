Optimizing for Google Core Web Vitals can improve a page’s rankings in search engine results pages (SERPs) for several reasons.

They are a direct ranking factor. Google explicitly states that it relies on Core Web Vitals when ranking pages in its SERPs. That’s due in part because websites that load faster and provide better user experiences are more likely to keep users engaged.

They provide better experiences. Positive experiences reduce bounce rates and signal to search engines that a website has higher quality and greater relevance.

They have higher conversion rates. Sites optimized on Core Web Vitals tend to have higher conversion rates, a metric that search engines incorporate when determining SEO rankings.

They’re better for search engine crawlers. Optimizing for Core Web Vitals enables faster loading times and more efficient site architecture. This helps search engine crawlers to index more pages faster, potentially increasing visibility in search results.