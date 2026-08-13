Modern organizations face complex cyberthreats as attackers use ever more sophisticated methods to bypass security defenses. How do you balance the need for proactive protection against such attacks with the need for flexibility and freedom in a large, international university population?

This was the challenge that confronted Tunghai University’s Computer Center team. The university has embraced digital learning and built a smart campus that provides students and staff with free high-speed wireless Internet access both on and off campus. At the start of every academic year, students arrive and connect their laptops to the university's network.

However, because the IT policy did not mandate the installation of antivirus on students’ devices, many of the laptops were infected with malware. These compromised devices caused on-and off-campus networks to crash, consumed excessive bandwidth, and generated malicious botnet traffic. In addition, the malware moved laterally into university-managed computers, resulting in the university receiving notifications from the Taichung Network Regional Center that the Tunghai University network had been attacked and that its network was making abnormal connections.

"The Computer Center provided information security training and would urge students and faculty staff not to click any strange links in emails or on web pages,” says Network Technology Director Chien-Hui Ou. “But attackers kept coming up with increasingly devious tactics that made it hard for users to tell right away whether something was legitimate, which ultimately meant users became victims of the attacks."

"Traditional antivirus software and information security solutions that rely on analyzing and identifying malicious code isn’t timely enough. If a new malware variant appears on the scene and antivirus vendors haven’t yet figured out its code and updated signatures, the malware will not be detected,” says Kuang-Chin Chang of the Tunghai University Network Group. “And because of the trend toward encrypting web traffic, attackers are also now using these encrypted channels to launch attacks, making zero-day attacks increasingly harder to stop."