These 4 Threats to AI Applications Require New Cybersecurity Strategies

Large language models (LLMs) and AI applications are revolutionizing how enterprises operate and innovate — from AI-powered chatbots in customer service to agentic AI systems that make autonomous decisions. But with that transformation comes a new set of vulnerabilities and a significantly expanded attack surface that traditional cybersecurity solutions alone aren’t designed to handle.

AI applications and LLMs are different from traditional software in that they are often autonomous and nondeterministic; therefore, they can be unpredictable. This makes them powerful, but vulnerable.

The AI technologies that enterprises develop, use, and bring to market are often public-facing and interface directly with customers. They rely on vast datasets, open-ended user input, and dynamic responses that can’t always be controlled or anticipated.