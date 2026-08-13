Layered protection for AI applications, built on your existing tools
AI systems now query databases, call APIs, and run multistep workflows with little human oversight. That makes AI risk application risk. This white paper explains the four biggest AI threats facing security teams, and how Akamai adds LLM runtime protection on top of the web app, API, and bot defenses you already have.
Download the white paper to:
- Learn how prompt injection, toxic output, data leakage, and AI denial-of-service attacks work
- See why tools like regex filters and traditional DLP can miss AI-specific threats
- Discover a four-layer approach to AI application security: App & API Protector, API Security, Bot & Agent Control, and Firewall for AI
- Get a path to scale AI safely without a costly rip-and-replace cycle